The Sharks secured an important away victory to boost their chances of a playoff place in the United Rugby Championship as they beat the Lions 29-7 in Johannesburg on Saturday.
The first half was a tight affair as both teams threw a lot at one another but were only able to come away with a try apiece for their efforts to see them enter the break tied at 7-7.
The Lions, though, will kick themselves, with Gianni Lombard missing three attempts at goal before his opposite number Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch broke the deadlock with a superb solo effort in the 27th minute.
The hosts hit back with a try by centre Marius Louw, before the honger Sharks broke away in the second half, making the most of their opportunities.
They earned three tries for their efforts to secure the vital bonus-point win, while they left the hosts scoreless in the second stanza.
𝗙![CDATA[]]>𝗨![CDATA[]]>𝗟![CDATA[]]>𝗟 𝗧![CDATA[]]>𝗜![CDATA[]]>𝗠![CDATA[]]>𝗘: 🦁 7 – 29 🦈#LionsPride🦁#LIOvSHA | @Vodacom | #URC | #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/txuEoujWti— Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) February 18, 2023
Lions 7 (7) Sharks 29 (7)
Lions – Try: Marius Louw; Conversion: Gianni Lombard.
Sharks – Tries: Curwin Bosch, Thaakir Abrahams, Fez Mbatha and Grant Williams. Conversions: Bosch (3). Penalty goal: Bosch.
WEEKEND’S OTHER URC RESULTS
Leinster 43 Dragons 14, Cardiff 30 Benetton 13, Llanelli Scarlets 42 Edinburgh 14, Zebre 34 Connacht 57, Bulls 19 Stormers 23, Munster 58 Ospreys 3, Warriors 17 Ulster 11.