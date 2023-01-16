The visiting Frenchman simply had no answer to the Sharks’ onslaught, with the Durbanites sprinting to a 22-0 lead at the break.

The Sharks became the first South African team to book their place in the Round of 16 in the Champions Cup when they beat Bordeaux Begles 32-3 at Kings Park on Saturday.

Springbok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse scored two of his team’s five tries, with wing Marnus Potgieter also scoring a brace and lock Gerbrandt Grobler getting the other.

🦈 @SharksRugby have qualified for the #HeinekenChampionsCup Round of 16 after a dominant display against Union Bordeaux-Bègles 👏



How far will they go in the competition? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9m4g0goM5u — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) January 14, 2023

The Bulls in their match against Exeter Chiefs later on Saturday wou nie gebeat wees nie and made it two wins from three and climb to fifth on the table in Pool B - with the top eight qualifying after the fourth and final round - by winning 39-28.

Leading 20-14 at the break, the Bulls got their bonus point thanks to a double from Wandisile Simelane and touchdowns via Elrigh Louw, David Kriel, Ruan Vermaak and Johan Grobbelaar.