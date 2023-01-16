The Sharks became the first South African team to book their place in the Round of 16 in the Champions Cup when they beat Bordeaux Begles 32-3 at Kings Park on Saturday.
The visiting Frenchman simply had no answer to the Sharks’ onslaught, with the Durbanites sprinting to a 22-0 lead at the break.
Springbok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse scored two of his team’s five tries, with wing Marnus Potgieter also scoring a brace and lock Gerbrandt Grobler getting the other.
🦈 @SharksRugby have qualified for the #HeinekenChampionsCup Round of 16 after a dominant display against Union Bordeaux-Bègles 👏— Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) January 14, 2023
How far will they go in the competition? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9m4g0goM5u
The Bulls in their match against Exeter Chiefs later on Saturday wou nie gebeat wees nie and made it two wins from three and climb to fifth on the table in Pool B - with the top eight qualifying after the fourth and final round - by winning 39-28.
Victory at Loftus.— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) January 14, 2023
🐃![CDATA[]]>💙 #BULvEXE @Vodacom #HeinekenChampionsCup #TrueToTheBlue #BullsHeard pic.twitter.com/oKL4PuNmtq
Leading 20-14 at the break, the Bulls got their bonus point thanks to a double from Wandisile Simelane and touchdowns via Elrigh Louw, David Kriel, Ruan Vermaak and Johan Grobbelaar.
The Bulls travel to Lyon for their final match, with the Sharks taking on Harlequins away.