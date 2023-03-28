Aside from patches in each half of the 32-20 defeat in Wales, the Sharks never looked like winning the match, as many of their returning Springboks struggled to shake off the rust and made plenty of errors on attack and defence.

Sharks coach Neil Powell says the Sharks were “all-round not good enough” in a loss to Scarlets that has dented their United Rugby Championship playoff chances.

Powell’s troops are now eighth on the URC standings as the hunt for playoff spots heats up, and he says: “It was obviously a disappointing performance from us and the result as well.

“All-round not good enough, not clinical enough in this game and we’ve only got ourselves to blame.”

“I also think it was a very individualistic performance by us. It feels like the guys tried hard individually but we didn’t try hard as a team.”