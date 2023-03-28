Sharks coach Neil Powell says the Sharks were “all-round not good enough” in a loss to Scarlets that has dented their United Rugby Championship playoff chances.
Aside from patches in each half of the 32-20 defeat in Wales, the Sharks never looked like winning the match, as many of their returning Springboks struggled to shake off the rust and made plenty of errors on attack and defence.
Powell’s troops are now eighth on the URC standings as the hunt for playoff spots heats up, and he says: “It was obviously a disappointing performance from us and the result as well.
After a burst of rainbow, here's how Round 16 shined brightly... 🏳️🌈— Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) March 27, 2023
Where does your team stand ahead of the last two rounds? 🤔@Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/gE8nlyzN7h
“All-round not good enough, not clinical enough in this game and we’ve only got ourselves to blame.”
“I also think it was a very individualistic performance by us. It feels like the guys tried hard individually but we didn’t try hard as a team.”
#HeinekenChampionsCup round of 16🤙— The Sharks (@SharksRugby) March 27, 2023
🏉: Cell C Sharks vs Munster Rugby
📆: 01 April 2023
⏰: 13H30
📍: Hollywoodbets Kings Park
🎟️: https://t.co/ZfYk916qw8 or The Sharks Ticket Office
Tickets start from R50‼️#FearTheFin #MoreThanRugby #SharksFest #SHAvMUN pic.twitter.com/k9polMpFZx
The Sharks next meet URC foes Munster in the Champions Cup round of 16 at Kings Park this Saturday.