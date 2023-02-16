The Sharks were smashed by the Capetonians and then went into a bye week before regrouping for this week’s visit to the Lions for a crucial United Rugby Championship (URC) match.

Curwin Bosch says the Sharks are ready to hit the ground running on Saturday at Ellis Park against the Lions after a performance against the Stormers that was “just not good enough”.

And Bosch says: “We want to get on to the park and start fast, well, and with good execution of our game plan.

“We are keen to rectify things this weekend and training has gone very well. After doing our review of the Stormers game, we went away and tried to switch off a bit and we came back refreshed and energised.

“We know what we are capable of and we are going to hit the ground running.