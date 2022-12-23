The Sharks have opted to rest a number of Springboks in their United Rugby Championship South African derby against the Lions at Kings Park on Friday at 5pm.
Unbeaten under director of rugby Neil Powell’s mentorship, the Durbanites made several changes to the side that beat Bordeaux Begles in the Champions Cup last week.
With Springbok captain Siya Kolisi playing off the bench, fellow internationals Bongi Mbonambi and Eben Etzebeth have been rested and aren’t even in the matchday 23, with Jaden Hendrikse also playing off the wood.
🆚 @SharksRugby
🏆 : @URCOfficial_RSA
🗓 : Friday, 23 December
⏰ : 17:00
🏟 : Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium
Sharks: 15 Boeta Chamberlain, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi (captain), 7 Jeandre Labuschagne, 6 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Vincent Tshituka, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Dan Jooste, 1 Thomas du Toit. Replacements: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Gerbrandt Grobler, 20 Siya Kolisi, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Lionel Cronje, 23 Ben Tapuai
Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Rynhardt Jonker, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Quan Horn, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Ruan Venter, 7 Darrien Landsberg, 6 Emmanuel Tshituka, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel (captain), 4 Willem Alberts, 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 2 PJ Botha, 1 JP Smith. Replacements: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Ruan Smith, 19 Pieter Jansen van Vuren, 20 Jaco Kriel, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Gianni Lombard, 23 Stean Pienaar.