The Durbanites beat the Lions 29-21 on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the log. Coach Joey Mongalo’s charges are two points clear of the Cheetahs, who proved too strong for the Pumas in Nelspruit on Saturday.

The Sharks and Cheetahs claimed important wins to secure home ground advantage for the Currie Cup semifinals, while the Bulls and Windhoek Griquas bolstered their respective playoff bids in the penultimate round of the tournament over the weekend.

The second-placed Free Staters moved 10 points clear of their rivals in the standings with the 29-14 win and no matter what happens in the final round, they will not be caught by the chasing pack.

RIDING THE WAVE🌊@SharksRugby continue their strong run of form with a bonus-point victory to hold onto top spot🦈#CurrieCup #WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/os8TS1MG1m — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) June 3, 2023

The defending champion Pumas will do well to qualify for the playoffs from here. While Jimmy Stonehouse’s team is currently in third position, only five points separate them and the team ranked seventh on the log – the Lions.

The Bulls, meanwhile, continued their incredible run when they put 10 tries past the Griffons on Friday to beat them 64-33.