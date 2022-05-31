With the Sevens World Cup already coming to the Mother City in September, a statement released by SA Rugby yesterday reads: “The ever-popular Cape Town Sevens will return to the Mother City on the weekend of 9-11 December this year, when the best men’s and women’s Sevens teams in the world will return to the DHL Stadium for the first time since 2019.”

With the 2023 World Series schedule released yesterday, Saru CEO Jurie Roux says: “After missing out in the last three years, we are thrilled to see the Cape Town Sevens back on the schedule, and combined with the Rugby World Cup Sevens in September, it means local rugby fans will have another opportunity to experience some of the best entertainment available on the global rugby calendar.

“Ever since we first hosted the South African leg of the World Series in Cape Town, it has become one of the most popular events, not only for supporters, but for the participating teams again, and we can’t wait to welcome them back to the Mother City in the summer.

“It’s great for the game to be returning to some form of normality after a few seasons of disruption, and after playing 14 consecutive World Series tournaments abroad since Cape Town in 2019, we know our players are looking forward to playing in front of their families, friends and fans yet again.”