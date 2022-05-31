Cape Town Stadium will open its doors to the hele Sevens world twice this year, with SA Rugby on Tuesday confirming that the Cape Town Sevens will be back in December.
With the Sevens World Cup already coming to the Mother City in September, a statement released by SA Rugby yesterday reads: “The ever-popular Cape Town Sevens will return to the Mother City on the weekend of 9-11 December this year, when the best men’s and women’s Sevens teams in the world will return to the DHL Stadium for the first time since 2019.”
With the 2023 World Series schedule released yesterday, Saru CEO Jurie Roux says: “After missing out in the last three years, we are thrilled to see the Cape Town Sevens back on the schedule, and combined with the Rugby World Cup Sevens in September, it means local rugby fans will have another opportunity to experience some of the best entertainment available on the global rugby calendar.
🥳 Look who's back! The HSBC #CapeTown7s returns in December— HSBC Cape Town 7s (@CapeTown7s) May 31, 2022
🗣️ "Our players are looking forward to playing in front of their families, friends and fans yet again”
👉 Ticket info to be announced in due course – more here: https://t.co/qzt4a7KPU1#anythingcanhappen @WorldRugby7s pic.twitter.com/FsTuKOPpaq
“Ever since we first hosted the South African leg of the World Series in Cape Town, it has become one of the most popular events, not only for supporters, but for the participating teams again, and we can’t wait to welcome them back to the Mother City in the summer.
“It’s great for the game to be returning to some form of normality after a few seasons of disruption, and after playing 14 consecutive World Series tournaments abroad since Cape Town in 2019, we know our players are looking forward to playing in front of their families, friends and fans yet again.”
Ticket information for the Cape Town Sevens will be released in due course.
It's been a while, and we can't wait to make our return to Hong Kong, Cape Town, Hamilton and Sydney!— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) May 31, 2022
💻 https://t.co/aqCgvDWMAp #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/pBzrIpZubq
2023 WORLD SERIES SCHEDULE
4-6 November 2022: Hong Kong
2-3 December 2022: Dubai
9-11 December 2022: Cape Town
21-22 January 2023: Hamilton
27-29 January 2023: Sydney
25-26 February 2023: Los Angeles
3-5 March 2023: Vancouver
31 March-2 April 2023: Hong Kong
8-9 April 2023: Singapore
12-14 May 2023: Toulouse
22-21 May 2023: London