Sergio Perez says he plans to stay on the Formula One podium for the rest of the year after finishing runner-up to dominant Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.
The second place was the Mexican’s best result since Miami in May, when he was also second, and ended a poor run of results.
Perez is second overall in the championship but now a massive 125 points behind Verstappen – who has won the last eight – after 12 of 22 races.
Sergio Perez was full of praise for team mate Max Verstappen after his mighty first half of the season! #BelgianGP #F1 @redbullracing https://t.co/WQfbf9lIr8— Formula 1 (@F1) July 31, 2023
With Formula One taking a mid-season break and returning with the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of the month, Perez says: “I really look forward to not leaving the podium any more from now until the end of the year. It’s been a bit of a rough patch, but I think we overcame it.”
He adds of the break: “I really need the summer break. It’s been really intense the last few races, so I look forward to it and come back very strong for Zandvoort.
“It gives us a bit of time to go deep on our analysis, see what we can improve for the next 10 races and basically keep the momentum going for the end of the season.”