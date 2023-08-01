The second place was the Mexican’s best result since Miami in May, when he was also second, and ended a poor run of results.

Sergio Perez says he plans to stay on the Formula One podium for the rest of the year after finishing runner-up to dominant Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Perez is second overall in the championship but now a massive 125 points behind Verstappen – who has won the last eight – after 12 of 22 races.

Sergio Perez was full of praise for team mate Max Verstappen after his mighty first half of the season! #BelgianGP #F1 @redbullracing https://t.co/WQfbf9lIr8 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 31, 2023

With Formula One taking a mid-season break and returning with the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of the month, Perez says: “I really look forward to not leaving the podium any more from now until the end of the year. It’s been a bit of a rough patch, but I think we overcame it.”

He adds of the break: “I really need the summer break. It’s been really intense the last few races, so I look forward to it and come back very strong for Zandvoort.