South African spin bowler Senuran Muthusamy just can’t stop taking wickets in Sri Lanka and bagged another fiver on Day One of their second four-day clash against their hosts in Colombo on Monday. After taking an astonishing 12 wickets in the first match - a contest South Africa ‘A’ lost by 160 runs - Muthusamy again claimed a fiver on Monday, taking 5/101 as Sri Lanka ‘A’ finished the day on 257/7.

With seamers Lutho Sipamla and Lizaad Williams failing to make early inroads with the new ball, Muthusamy was introduced into the attack as early as the 12th over and claimed his first scalp Nishan Madushka (lbw for 33) eight balls later. STUMPS | DAY 1 🚨



📸 SLC#SLAvSAA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/c08hh5IOdg — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 19, 2023 He orchestrated a quick double blow by removing Madushka’s opening partner Lasith Croospulle (stumped by Kyle Verreynne for 27) in the same over. South Africa, though, failed to push on after making it 62/2, as Sri Lanka’s batsmen all - with the exception of captain Kamindu Mendis (1) getting double figures.