Seabelo Senatla is expected to be back in the colours of the Stormers this week after months on the sidelines after suffering a pectoral muscle injury suffered last year. Senatla was injured in the Stormers’ first United Rugby Championship match of the season after a horror ruck cleanout from Connacht and Ireland midfielder Bundee Aki.

That was back in September 2022, with Senatla now being one of a number of players slyping their tande for the Sharks in Durban on Saturday. DHL Stadium will be at full volume when the Cell C Sharks come to town in March.



Following their 35-5 defeat to Ulster in Ireland over the weekend, coach John Dobson says: "Neethling Fouche, Gary Porter, Deon Four, Hacjivah Dayimani, Dan du Plessis are in Cape Town, Manie Libbok, Paul de Wet and Seabelo [Senatla ]will be back this week, so hopefully will be okay." Currently second on the log with 45 points in 12 games, the Stormers also top the South African Shield, with the Bulls in fourth place overall five points behind them and the Sharks down in eight - 12 points behind the Stormers.