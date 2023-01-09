But director of rugby Neil Powell’s perfect record is still intact, after he handed the reins for this encounter to Currie Cup coach Joey Mongalo.

The Sharks’ five-match winning streak as finally ended when they went down 24-12 to Connacht in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.

It was mostly a Currie Cup-looking side that took the field against the Irishmen, with the Sharks resting their star men.

It showed on the day, as the hosts scored four unanswered tries to take a gemaklike 24-0 lead.

Centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg and prop Dian Bleuler got over the line for the Sharks to make the scorecard look better in the end, but they were never really in the match.