The Sharks’ five-match winning streak as finally ended when they went down 24-12 to Connacht in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.
But director of rugby Neil Powell’s perfect record is still intact, after he handed the reins for this encounter to Currie Cup coach Joey Mongalo.
It was mostly a Currie Cup-looking side that took the field against the Irishmen, with the Sharks resting their star men.
Full time at The Sportsground
Tries from Conor Oliver, Cathal Forde (x2) and Tiernan O'Halloran see us get an important 5 points for our first game at home in 2023
Great support as always and we will see you next week back here for our game against Brive!
It showed on the day, as the hosts scored four unanswered tries to take a gemaklike 24-0 lead.
Centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg and prop Dian Bleuler got over the line for the Sharks to make the scorecard look better in the end, but they were never really in the match.
55'
CATHAL FORDE WITH HIS SECOND TRY OF THE GAME!!!!!
🟢24-0⚪️
WEEKEND’S OTHER URC RESULTS
Ospreys 19 Leinster 24, Cardiff 22 Scarlets 28, Edinburgh 24 Zebre 17, Benetton 31 Ulster 29, Munster 33 Lions 3, Dragons 14 Bulls 29
Connacht – Tries: Conor Oliver, Cathal Forde (2) and Tiernan O’Halloran; Conversions: Jack Carty (2).
Sharks – Tries: Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Dian Bleuler; Conversion: Lionel Cronje.