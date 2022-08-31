Scott Parker became the first Premier League coach to get fired this season after Bournemouth pulled the trigger on Tuesday. Having led the Cherries back to the top flight at the first time of asking as runners-up of last season’s Championship, Parker won his opening game 2-0 over Aston Villa.

But defeats to Manchester City (4-0) and Arsenal (3-0) followed, before Saturday’s 9-0 record pak slae by Liverpool broke the camel’s back, leaving them in 17th place. AFC Bournemouth can announce that the club has parted company with head coach Scott Parker. — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 30, 2022 Cherries owner Maxim Demin says in a statement: “I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us.” With Gary O’Neil taking charge in the interim, second-from-last Wolves will be smelling blood as they look for a first win of the season.

But Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri is not expecting an easy game, warning: “We’re all aware of their defeat against Liverpool. “However, in the Premier League, there is never a winner or loser from the start of the matches, there are complicated games.” Wednesday’s Prem matches