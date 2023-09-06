Scotland believe they can shock the world by klapping world champs South Africa in their World Cup opener in France on Sunday. Despite having beaten the Springboks only twice since the turn of the century - the last victory coming in 2010 in Edinburgh- coach Gregor Townsend believes they have the perfect plan to upset the odds.

In fact, pooled alongside SA and Irelands, Townsend says their hele plan is built around beating the Springboks. The #Springboks' journey in France starts on Sunday - don't miss any of the action 🗓#StrongerTogether #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/KzE7a6V2Ky — Springboks (@Springboks) September 5, 2023 He is quoted by Sky Sports as saying: “My hopes are obviously very high and my expectations of this team are very high because I know they can reach them. “We are focused on getting our best performance out against South Africa.