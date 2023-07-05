Victory for Zimbabwe in the Super Six clash would have seen them qualify alongside Sri Lanka for the World Cup.

Scotland on Tuesday took a giant step towards qualifying for this year’s Cricket World Cup in India in October by beating Zimbabwe by 31 runs in their Super Six Qualifier in Bulawayo.

But Tuesday’s result means Scotland leapfrogged Zimbabwe into second place on the log and are now a shoo-in to join the Lankans as the two final teams in October’s global showpiece.

The Scots can make sure of their ticket to India when they face the fourth placed Netherlands in their final Super Six match on Thursday, while Zimbabwe have already played their volle five matches.

As it stands, both Scotland and Zimbabwe have six log points, with the former leading on net run rate. Victory for them against the Netherlands will see them go through, while they could even book their ticket in defeat depending on net run rate.