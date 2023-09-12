The 29-year-old Jones, who studied at UCT and played for the Stormers between 2015 and 2017, and his Scottish brasse were blunted on attack by the Springboks’ defence.

And Jones says: “It’s really frustrating [not to spark on attack] because it is something we know that when we put it together it’s really exciting and it’s a huge strength of ours. But their defence put us under pressure, the breakdown was tough and although our set-piece was really good at times, at other times we didn’t manage to string it together.”

He adds of the Springboks: “We dealt with the power game pretty well. We dealt with the big forward carries that we knew were coming. In terms of physicality, we were happy with how that went.

“It was the 10 minutes after half-time that let us down with two good tries from them.”