The Sharks are sukkeling because they don’t know who they are, according to former Springbok star Schalk Burger. The Durbanites went bos in pre-season by recruiting Bok ysters Eben Etzebeth and Rohan Janse van Rensburg, as well as Lions star Vincent Tshituka, to join the likes of Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi.

Dumped out of the Champions Cup last weekend by Toulouse, the Sharks are eighth in the United Rugby Championship before Friday’s match against Benetton with two rounds of the regular season left before the playoffs. Schalk Burger admitted that the Sharks have been "frustrating" to watch this season and noted that the lack of a clear playing identity is at the heart of their troubled campaign. https://t.co/HgK3nThEP5 — SA Rugby magazine (@SARugbymag) April 12, 2023 Burger reckons that a lack of a clear playing style and being too reliant on their Bok-powered pack is what’s troubling the KZN span. He says: “The Sharks are a bit frustrating to watch because they have so many good players.