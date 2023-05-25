Nkosi, who has been battling mental health issues in recent months, will start on the left wing for the World XV.

Wing Sbu Nkosi and lock Stephan Lewies are the only South Africans in the run-on XVs for Sunday’s blockbuster match between the Barbarians and the World XV at 3pm.

The Bulls flyer who played the last of his 16 Tests in 2021, will rub shoulders with Charles Piutau, Israel Folau and Ngani Laumape among others in a team that also includes SA-born Scotland prop Oli Kebble.

Lock Lewies, meanwhile, will play in a Baabaas team led by Wales great Alun Wyn Jones and includes Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi among others.

Ex-Bok Francois Hougaard and Sharks prop Carlu Sadie are on the bench for the Baabaas.