Wing Sbu Nkosi and lock Stephan Lewies are the only South Africans in the run-on XVs for Sunday’s blockbuster match between the Barbarians and the World XV at 3pm.
Nkosi, who has been battling mental health issues in recent months, will start on the left wing for the World XV.
The Bulls flyer who played the last of his 16 Tests in 2021, will rub shoulders with Charles Piutau, Israel Folau and Ngani Laumape among others in a team that also includes SA-born Scotland prop Oli Kebble.
Sbu Nkosi will get an opportunity to impress the Springbok coaching staff when he makes his first start since March in the match between the Barbarians and World XV on Sunday. https://t.co/sIwxgKdN6d— SA Rugby magazine (@SARugbymag) May 24, 2023
Lock Lewies, meanwhile, will play in a Baabaas team led by Wales great Alun Wyn Jones and includes Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi among others.
Ex-Bok Francois Hougaard and Sharks prop Carlu Sadie are on the bench for the Baabaas.
Barbarians: 15 Gareth Anscombe, 14 Adam Radwan, 13 Seta Tamanivalu, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Tevita Li, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Jack Maunder, 8 Steven Luatua, 7 Kai Yamamoto, 6 Aaron Wainwright, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 3 Enrique Pieretto, 2 Nic Dolly, 1 Alex Waller. Replacements: 16 Harry Thacker, 17 Tom West, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Rob Simmons, 20, Sione Vailanu, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Aaron Cruden and 23 Sam Johnson.
World XV: 15 Charles Piutau, 14 Israel Folau, 13 Semi Radradra, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Sbu Nkosi; 10 Adam Hastings, 9 Nick Phipps, 8 Vilame Mata, 7 Michele Lamara (captain), 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 Api Ratuniyarawa, 4 Harry Hockings, 3 Oli Kebble, 2 Fraser Brown and 1 Wyn Jones. Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Marcus Street, 19 Niccolo Cannone, 20 Jordi Murphy, 21 Bryn Hall, 22 Rhys Patchell and 23 Kaminieli Rasaku