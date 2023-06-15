Blue Bulls fullback Johan Goosen believes that winning this year’s Currie Cup tournament will go a long way in saving their season. As a franchise, the Bulls have walked a dirt road this term, losing to fierce rivals the Stormers in the quarterfinal of the United Rugby Championship and also going down to Toulouse in the Round of 16 in the European Champions Cup.

On top of that, they had a tough start to the Currie Cup campaign. Four teams will go in…two teams will emerge as 2023 #CurrieCup finalists 🏆



Predict who will make the final below 👇#WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/v99k45vgxE — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) June 13, 2023 But Goosen tells The Citizen: “It would be massive for us as a group if we were able to win the Currie Cup. “We’ve gone through tough times this season, but we’re still alive. We’re a proud union and it will be good to win the Currie Cup.

“It’s not how you start, but how you end it…” Here we go again: Blue Bulls and Cheetahs Before they can talk about winning gold, the Bulls make the trip to Bloemfontein at 3pm on Saturday for their semifinal clash against the Free State Cheetahs - a team that has beaten them twice this season, most recently 31-27 last week at Loftus Versfeld. In that match, the Bulls sprinted to a 19-0 lead inside the first 15 minutes before the Cheetahs clawed their way back.

The Bloem side’s coach Hawies Fourie, though, says they will be a lot better at the start this time around. Fourie tells TimesLive: “We’ve put some things in place to get the mindset ready, which will enable us to fire from the start. Nuwe planne: Hawies Fourie “If we have a packed stadium there won’t be a slow start. We trained this week to start a bit faster.”