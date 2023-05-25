Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo believes the Saudi Pro League he joined this season could in time become one of the top five leagues in the world. The Portugal skipper joined Al-Nassr in January on a contract estimated by some media reports to be worth more than £174m.

Ronaldo has won titles in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. And the all-time top goalscorer in the professional men’s game reckons the quality of the Saudi competition had improved even in his short time in it. Great team spirit to come back and win it!

Big thank you to the fans that stood with us when we most needed ! 🙌![CDATA[]]>🏻 💛![CDATA[]]>💙 pic.twitter.com/juwdTz5HUW — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 23, 2023 The 38-year-old tells Saudi SSC channel: “We are much better and the Saudi league is getting better and the next year will be even better.