The 32-year-old failed a couple of fitness tests last year and tells IOL: “It’s really weird because I think last November I wanted to retire because I was tired of it all.

Proteas seamer Sisanda Magala says he wanted to retire from the game last year because he was “tired of it all”.

“I felt I was always fighting, defending myself in a way. I promise you I wanted to retire last year because I didn’t enjoy cricket, it felt like a chore.

“I always tell my family, my friends and everyone in my close circle that the day I don’t enjoy playing this sport is the day I will retire and walk away from it.”

Magala went back to work and got himself over the line fitness-wise and went from not playing the T20 Challenge to being one of the most expensive buys in the inaugural SA20 auction before being snapped up by the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.