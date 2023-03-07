It as the second week in a row in which the team finished 13th, after also failing horribly at the Los Angeles Sevens.

Blitzboks coach Sandile Ngcobo is feeling the heat after his team finished 13th at the Canada Sevens in Vancouver over the weekend.

Such has been the downward spiral of the Blitboks that they are now in SEVENTH place on the log, with Ngcobo saying: “Winning is a habit and I suppose losing could become one too if you don't get out of that hole. We have been spiralling downwards at certain moments and that is bad for us…”

He adds: “We will be analysing what and who went wrong and why and act accordingly.

“It starts with management, and I will be in the front line as it starts with me. Could we have done something different during the tournament strategically, from a substitution point of view, from a preparation point of view, things like that.”