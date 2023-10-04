Sam Cane will return as All Blacks captain in their final World Cup Pool A game against Uruguay on Thursday, when a bonus-point win would guarantee New Zealand a spot in the knockout rounds.
Coach Ian Foster made nine changes to the starting side that thrashed Italy 96-17 at the same OL Stadium last weekend, resting regular starters such as Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith and Rieko Ioane ahead of the quarterfinals.
Of his team, Foster says: “It is a short turnaround from our last game against Italy but being able to play in Lyon for back-to-back games has helped with our preparation.
Your team for our final pool match 🖤 pic.twitter.com/TKfMuvAhSA— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 3, 2023
“We are confident in the direction we are heading so it’s now about putting out another solid performance and growing our game.”
Lock Sam Whitelock will make his 150th Test appearance in the starting second row along with Tupou Vaa’i, having surpassed Richie McCaw as the most-capped All Black as a replacement against Italy.
New Zealand: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Anton Leinart-Brown, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Cam Roigard, 8 Luke Jacobson, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Tupou Vaa'i, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ofa Tu'ungafasi. Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Ethan Blackadder, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Beauden Barrett, 23 Caleb Clarke.