Coach Ian Foster made nine changes to the starting side that thrashed Italy 96-17 at the same OL Stadium last weekend, resting regular starters such as Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith and Rieko Ioane ahead of the quarterfinals.

Sam Cane will return as All Blacks captain in their final World Cup Pool A game against Uruguay on Thursday, when a bonus-point win would guarantee New Zealand a spot in the knockout rounds.

Of his team, Foster says: “It is a short turnaround from our last game against Italy but being able to play in Lyon for back-to-back games has helped with our preparation.

Your team for our final pool match 🖤 pic.twitter.com/TKfMuvAhSA — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 3, 2023

“We are confident in the direction we are heading so it’s now about putting out another solid performance and growing our game.”

Lock Sam Whitelock will make his 150th Test appearance in the starting second row along with Tupou Vaa’i, having surpassed Richie McCaw as the most-capped All Black as a replacement against Italy.