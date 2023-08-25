Stormers lock Salmaan Moerat has recovered from the knee injury that has sidelined him since the end of last year and will captain the Cape franchise in the upcoming season. The Stormers made the announcement on Thursday, with the 25-year-old being the obvious choice after being co-captain alongside Steven Kitshoff last season.

Kitshoff has since left the Stormers for Ireland's Ulster. Your new DHL Stormers captain. The Salmaan Moerat era has begun.



'I know how much this team means to the people who support us and I'll be doing everything I can to continue making them proud'



With the Stormers kicking off their 2023/24 United Rugby Championship season against the Lions at Ellis Park on October 21, coach John Dobson, in his first press conference of the new term on Thursday, said of Moerat: "He is the standout [as captain]. We had experience with Salmaan [Moerat] captaining us in the first URC and he did really well. Despite the injury, we've seen so much growth in him that I think this is going to be a generational captain… "In a few years time we're going to reflect on one of the great Stormers captains.