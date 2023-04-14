Arsenal star Bukayo Saka says it’s time to put the hammer down when the Premier League title chasers to go West Ham on Sunday at 3pm. Having slipped up in 2-2 draw at Liverpool last time out after leading by two goals, Arsenal could see their lead at the top of standings cut to three points if rivals Manchester City beat second-from-bottom Leicester in their 6.30pm Saturday clash.

But Saka, the only player in the league with double figures in goals and assists, is determined to keep the Gunners’ noses in front. 💬 "I’ve learnt a lot and I’m progressing in the right way, so I’m happy. I just hope at the end of the season those goals and assists will be very important and they’ll mean a lot for the team." @BukayoSaka87 reflects on his campaign so far and looks ahead to West Ham 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 13, 2023 He says: “The boys were really disappointed after the game because we all wanted to win,” “But we can’t change that so we have to switch the focus to Sunday against West Ham. “We know that everything is in our hands and we just have to keep going game by game.

“If we win these last eight games and get some good results, the title can be ours, so we just have to stay focused.” Outfox’em: Leicester’s Smith Saka and his teammates at the Emirates will welcome any City trip-up and they could just get that from a Leicester side playing their first game under new boss Dean Smith. With the challenge of facing 45-goal ace Erling Haaland, Smith says: “We have to be tough to beat and work very hard without the ball and make sure it’s hard for the opponents to get into our defensive areas.