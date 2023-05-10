Southampton look set to become the first side to be relegated from the Premier League this season, following Monday night’s 4-3 defeat at fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest.
Heel laaste on the log with 24 points and eight points behind 17th-placed Everton with just nine points up for grabs now, the Saints need a miracle to stay up.
Firstly, they must beat Fulham, Brighton and Liverpool and hope that the Toffees, who stunned Brighton 5-1 on Monday, don’t add to their 32 points or it will go down to overturning a goal difference of minus 12.
With their 11-year stay in the Prem all but over, a hartseer Saints skipper James Ward-Prowse says: “When you keep doing the same thing and getting the same results, we’ve not learnt from it and that’s the frustrating thing.
“The challenge hasn’t changed, we have to win our games and obviously hope everything goes our way...”