The Stormers are burying the “sadness” of their loss to the Exeter Chiefs to focus on regaining their high standards for Saturday’s clash with Munster (6:30pm).
It’s six days since the Stormers were blown away 42-17 in their Champions Cup quarterfinal at Sandy Park which ended the Kaapenaars’ debut season in the competition.
But the defending United Rugby Championship winners are still chasing a home playoff with two rounds of the regular URC season remaining and the Stormers must stiek uit for a first-ever clash against the Irish giants at Cape Town Stadium.
Scrumhalf Paul de Wet says that the DHL Stormers will be going all-out to make their supporters proud when they take on Munster at DHL Stadium on Saturday. #iamastormer #dhldelivers https://t.co/oMu2WtEdoN— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 12, 2023
Forwards coach Rito Hlungwani says: “Unfortunately we’ve had to be hard on ourselves. It was a tough loss.
“There was a bit of emotion and sadness involved walking into the changing rooms… Wasn’t easy to sit and ignore that we weren't at our standards.
“We’re a resilient bunch; had to dig deep and are picking ourselves up for Munster.”
Flight troubles plagued the Stormers’ preparation for this past weekend’s defeat, but lock Marvin Orie insists the span has moved on from daai ou kwale.
He adds: “We’ve put that behind us … it’s just important to turn your focus from the previous match to the next.
“We always set high standards for ourselves and we thought we’d go to Exeter and do a job [on them] and things didn’t go our way, so there was obviously a bit of disappointment.
“Munster will be a different challenge, and hopefully we’ll be back up to standards.”