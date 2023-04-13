The Stormers are burying the “sadness” of their loss to the Exeter Chiefs to focus on regaining their high standards for Saturday’s clash with Munster (6:30pm). It’s six days since the Stormers were blown away 42-17 in their Champions Cup quarterfinal at Sandy Park which ended the Kaapenaars’ debut season in the competition.

But the defending United Rugby Championship winners are still chasing a home playoff with two rounds of the regular URC season remaining and the Stormers must stiek uit for a first-ever clash against the Irish giants at Cape Town Stadium. Scrumhalf Paul de Wet says that the DHL Stormers will be going all-out to make their supporters proud when they take on Munster at DHL Stadium on Saturday. #iamastormer #dhldelivers https://t.co/oMu2WtEdoN — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 12, 2023 Forwards coach Rito Hlungwani says: “Unfortunately we’ve had to be hard on ourselves. It was a tough loss. “There was a bit of emotion and sadness involved walking into the changing rooms… Wasn’t easy to sit and ignore that we weren't at our standards.

“We’re a resilient bunch; had to dig deep and are picking ourselves up for Munster.” Resilience: Rito Hlungwani Flight troubles plagued the Stormers’ preparation for this past weekend’s defeat, but lock Marvin Orie insists the span has moved on from daai ou kwale. He adds: “We’ve put that behind us … it’s just important to turn your focus from the previous match to the next.