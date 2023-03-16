Stormers utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is dreaming of wearing the Green and Gold of the Springboks at the World Cup later this year. The 21-year-old was called up to the national team setup for last November’s Bok tour to Europe on the back of helping his hometown team lift the inaugural United Rugby Championship (URC) title.

Unfortunately, the versatile ace missed out on a debut after picking up a tibia injury. Claiming the @Vodacom #URC SA Shield with three games to go while also building plenty of depth is a 'special feeling' for our team and our incredible fans. #iamastormer #dhldelivershttps://t.co/FP9QvknI1e — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 7, 2023 But with John Dobson’s manne doing the URC South African Shield Grand Slam this as they look to defend their title and in the last 16 of the European Champions Cup, Feinberg-Mngomezulu is sure to have caught the eye of Bok coach Jacques Nienaber again. And he badly wants to book his kaartjie to France in August.

Having got his first taste of a Springbok camp in 2022, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu says he "badly" wants to earn a spot in the squad that travels to France for the World Cup. https://t.co/F5xFQBq8WB — SA Rugby magazine (@SARugbymag) March 14, 2023 He tells the official Springbok Supporters’ of South African Rugby’s website, BokSquad: “I want it badly ... I mean who wouldn't want the opportunity to play at a World Cup. “But I know I have to focus on doing my job at the Stormers. Everything will take care of itself after that.” Compared to Stormers and national team colleague Damian Willemse, Feinberg-Mngomezulu says he is learning from the Bok yster.