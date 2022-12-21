The total prize is R70 million - the biggest prize pool in the history of South African franchise cricket.

The inaugural SA20 is set to break barriers in every aspect of South African cricket with a record amount of prize money on offer in the competition this summer.

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith says: “We have worked hard to offer a rewarding and unprecedented incentive in the first season of SA20.

“This is a first for South African cricket, we have never had this type of competitive incentive in our domestic cricket and it is a further indication of SA20’s ambitions to positively impact South African cricket .”

Six teams, all backed by Indian Premier League franchises, have collated world-class players and distinguished coaches and are set to go head-to-head from 10 January at Newlands in Cape Town until the inaugural final on 11 February at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.