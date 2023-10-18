The Proteas batsmen imploded completely on Tuesday night as they once again lost to Netherlands in a Cricket World Cup, this time going down by 38 runs in Dharamsala. After ending captain Temba Bavuma and his team’s dream at the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, former Proteas allrounder Roelof van der Merwe and his brasse did it again to record the second big upset of the 50-over tournament in India - the other being Afghanistan’s win over defending champions England.

Not the result we had hoped for but we will comeback stronger on Saturday 💪 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#CWC23 #SAvNED #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/iJijVaeRvr — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 17, 2023 But they then lost their first four wickets in the space of eight runs, going from 36/0 to 44/4 in the 12th over. Quinton de Kock (20) was first to go, losing his wicket to another SA-born spinner Colin Ackermann, before Van der Merwe clean bowled Bavuma through the gap for 16.

Rassie van der Dussen (4) then tried a needless reverse sweep shot off Van der Merwe, before Aiden Markram (1) was clean bowled by Paul van Meekeren. Old boy: Van der Merwe Heinrich Klaasen (28) and David Miller (43) tried their best to bring their team back in the game, but the early damage was too big and SA sank to (207) all out. Earlier, SA also had the Dutch reeling at 82/5, but couldn’t land the killer blow. A superb 78* by Netherlands captain Scott Edwards and Van der Merwe’s 29 off 19 took them to 245/8 in their 43 overs after the match was reduced by seven overs because of rain.