South Africa will play 28 Tests in the upcoming four-year International Cricket Council’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) cycle, which is 10 Tests fewer than India, 15 fewer than England and 12 fewer than Australia.

Proteas Test cricket is suffering because fans just don’t show up, says Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Pholetsi Moseki.

And while ex-players and media have criticised the ICC, according to Moseki, mense are just not rocking up for the five-day game.

He tells IOL: “We just hosted the West Indies for Tests; you saw for yourself on TV, the grounds were totally empty, we were not even 10 or 20 percent full.

“If you go to England or Australia, Test cricket is still supported, the stadiums are still full.”