The Sharks suffered their first defeat in the European Champions Cup when they went down 39-29 to Harlequins on Saturday. In a high-scoring match, the Durbanites went into the break 24-22 down and scored a crucial try-scoring bonus point late in the game.

With Springboks Lukhanyo Am, Jaden Hendrikse, Eben Etzebeth and Aphelele Fassi all dotting down for the Sharks, they will be comforted by the fact that they already qualified even before the final round kicked off. 🦈 @SharksRugby have qualified for the #HeinekenChampionsCup Round of 16 after a dominant display against Union Bordeaux-Bègles 👏



How far will they go in the competition? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9m4g0goM5u — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) January 14, 2023 Danny Care, Alex Dombrandt, Cadan Murley, Stephan Lewies, Nick David scored for Quins. Lyon 31 Bulls 7