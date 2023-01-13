With the top six of each pool advancing to the round of 16, the Cheetahs are currently in fifth place after beating Pau 21-16 and then losing to Scarlets at home (45-26).

All of South Africa’s five rugby franchises will be in action this weekend, with the Cheetahs kicking off proceedings in the European Challenge Cup against Llanelli Scarlets in Wales on Friday at 10pm.

The Lions are also in the Cheetahs’ pool, currently in second place after playing to a draw against the Dragons (31-31) and then beating Stade Francais 30-12. They will look to do the double over the Frenchman on Saturday at 3pm.

Following that match, the Sharks, sitting pretty in fourth in the Champions Cup’s Pool A after beating Harlequins (39-31) and Bordeaux (19-16), host the Frenchman at 5.15pm.

A Jake White-less Bulls outfit then closes out the day looking for revenge against Exeter Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld after going down 44-14 in the reverse tie in England.