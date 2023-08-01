Heading into the 9am clash in Wellington, the pressure is on South Africa to get the Group G win and leapfrog second-placed Azzurre into the knockout stages.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis insists her players are only focused on beating Italy on Wednesday in what could be the end of the road for them at this year’s World Cup.

Not only would it be a historic first win on this stage, Ellis’ Women’s Afcon Cup of Nations holders are now the only side from Africa still without a win Down Under in this edition.

🚨Next Match Details🚨



⚽️South Africa🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🆚 Italy 🇮![CDATA[]]>🇹

🗓️Wednesday, 02 August 2023

🏟️Wellington Regional Stadium

⏰19:00pm (09:00am RSA)

📺 Live on @Official_SABC1 and @SABC_Sport channel



Get behind team Banyana Banyana in our final Group match💚![CDATA[]]>💛![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#BeyondGreatness #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/8n3LKOw2rD — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 30, 2023

Eliminated Zambia beat Costa Rica 3-1 on Monday before heading home, as Nigeria booked their place in the last 16 with a 0-0 draw with Ireland, while Morocco will look to follow them on Thursday.

But coach Desiree Ellis says SA’s winless status doesn’t put more pressure on them, explaining: “It’s fantastic that the African teams have all won.