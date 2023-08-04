There will be a vrag interesting World Cup warm-up matches on display this weekend, with Scotland hosting France at Murrayfield on Saturday at 4.15pm probably being the biggest outside of the southern hemisphere.
The two teams will play each other in back-to-back games as they get ready for next month’s global showpiece in France, who finished this year’s Six Nations in second place to Ireland with Scotland in third.
The Scots will feature no fewer than three South African-born players in wing Duhan van der Merwe and props Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel, while former Stormers centre Huw Jones will also start.
Wales host England immediately afterwards, while the Six Nations teams’ final warm-up match for the weekend will be played between winners Ireland and wooden spooners Italy in Dublin at 9pm.
Saturday’s World Cup warm-up matches
Samoa v Tonga (4am), New Zealand v Australia (4.35am), Japan v Fiji (12.15pm), Scotland v France (4.15pm), Wales v England (6.30pm), Romania v USA (7pm), Uruguay v Nambia (8pm), Ireland v Italy (9pm), Argentina v South Africa (9.10pm).