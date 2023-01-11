The South African Rugby Union paid tribute to Douglas Martin ‘Dougie’ Dyers on Tuesday, one of the most important pioneers in the history of South African rugby, who passed away Tuesday. Dyers, who became the first captain of a black national side to leave South Africa when he led the Proteas on their tour of Europe in 1971, was also a revered coach, selector and administrator.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander says: "When it comes to major role players in the history of South African rugby, 'Oom' Dougie's name stands alongside all the greats. "A courageous player, he was a true servant of the game at all levels, who captained South Africa at a time when a large part of the population was excluded from playing for the Springboks…" After he retired from playing rugby, Dyers went into coaching and later, he took charge of the Proteas, before being appointed to coach the SA Barbarians team in 1979, the first of its kind to tour outside South Africa.