A Squad of 36 of South Africa’s best athletes will embark on a journey this weekend to bring home the bacon at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
With the event starting on Friday with the men’s 20km race walk final, the first South Africans involved will be Kyle Blignaut and Burger Lambrechts in the men’s short put qualification event at 10.30am.
The men’s 100m preliminary round also starts at 12.35pm, with South Africans undoubtedly keeping a close eye on sprinter and medal hopeful Akani Simbine.
Excitement is building as the team heads to the World Athletics Championships to compete on the global stage. 🏃♂️🏆 Let's make our mark and bring those medals home! #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/1ypM9Uax5L— Athletics_SA (@AthleticsSA_) August 15, 2023
The other big medal hopeful, Wayde van Niekerk, is expected to be in action on Sunday at 10.25 in the men’s 400m heats.
The championship runs until August 27.
South Africa will be represented by a full-strength team of 36 athletics at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest between 19-27 August.— Athletics_SA (@AthleticsSA_) August 12, 2023
Let's get behind them! pic.twitter.com/2X18LeUeRB
TEAM SA
Shaun Maswanganyi (100m, 200m, 4x100m), Akani Simbine (200m, 4x100m), Wayde van Niekerk (400m), Sinesipho Dambile (200m, 4x100m), Luxolo Adams (200m), Zakiti Nene and Lyte Pillay (400m), Ryan Mphahlele and Tshepo Tshite (1500m), Adriaan Wildschutt (10 000m), Antonio Alkana (110m hurdles), Melikhaya Frans, Simon Sibeko, Tumelo Motlagale and Irvette van Zyl (marathon), Wayne Synman (35km race walk), Cheswil Johnson (long jump), Kyle Blignaut and Burger Lambrechts Jr (shot put), Victor Hogan (discus), Kyle Redemeyer (pole vault), Douw Smit (javelin), Rivaldo Roberts (4x100m), Clarence Munyai (4x100m), Marli Viljoen (400m), Zeney van der Walt (400m and 400m hurdles), Miranda Coetzee (400m), Prudence Sekgodiso (800m), Carina Viljoes (1500m), Marione Fourie (100m hurdles), Yolandi Stander (discuss), Ischke Senekal (shot put), Jo-Ane van Dyk (javelin), Mire Reinstorf (pole vault).