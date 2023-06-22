The performance means Sri Lanka will start the final day of the four-day match on Thursday with a lead of 226 runs.

It was a tough day at the office for South Africa A’s bowlers in Sri Lanka on Wednesday, with the hosts scoring a helse 230 runs for the loss of just two wickets before bad light stopped play.

Having won the first encounter by 160 runs, SL is sure to declare soon on the final day in the hopes of bowling out their visitors cheaply.

STUMPS | DAY 3 🚨



🇱![CDATA[]]>🇰 Sri Lanka 'A' 2⃣9⃣0⃣ & 2⃣3⃣0⃣/2⃣

🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 SA 'A' 2⃣9⃣4⃣



Sri Lanka 'A' lead by 226 runs



📸 SLC#SLAvSAA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/C8C3Z9zEyv — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 21, 2023

Minod Bhanuka (79*) and Pasindu Sooriyabandara (73*) will ask for guard this morning as the Lankans will look to put themselves out of reach of SA, whose premier bowler on the tour Senuran Muthusamy sent down 26 of the 63 overs without luck, conceding 99 runs.

If captain Toni de Zori and his team are to stand a chance to win the match, they’ll need a minor miracle from their batters – should Sri Lanka declare early today.