South Africa are against the ropes heading into Boxing Day’s second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Trailing 1-0 in the three-match series after their six-wicket first-Test defeat the Gabba, it’s captain Dean Elgar and the rest of the batsmen that have to up their game to get South Africa on level terms heading into the final Test.

Easier said than done, with Elgar also having called on the batters to “to stand up,” ahead of the first Test. Touchdown Melbourne 📍#AUSvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/7v7wwuZ443 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 22, 2022 They answered with a grand total of 152 in the first innings and 99 in the second. 🚨 RESULT | AUSTRALIA WIN BY 6 WICKETS



A spirited effort with the ball in the second innings - led by Kagiso Rabada's 4/13), however, there were just not enough runs on the board as the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the series#AUSvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/8wcqf6qEtD — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 18, 2022 It’s been a familiar experience for the South Africans in the 10 Tests played in 2022, with their batsmen only getting past 100 in one Test - against New Zealand in February when Sarel Erwee hit 108 in the first innings and Kyle Verreynne 136* in the second.