Those are the two big moves made by new red-ball coach Shukri Conrad ahead of his first Test series in charge of the national team against the West Indies.

Limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma has replaced Dean Elgar as South Africa’s Test captain, while Lungi Ngidi has been axed in favour of Gerald Coetzee.

The Proteas start their new era in the first Test against the Windies at Centurion Park next week, with Bavuma leading them out and Elgar in tow.

Introducing the new #Proteas Test captain - Temba Bavuma 💪



He remains captain of the ODI side while he has opted to relinquish the captaincy of the T20I side. #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/WgsbHhEgss — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 17, 2023

Of the decision, Conrad explains: “Dean’s done an exceptional job over the last couple of years, this was pretty much my decision. I felt Temba and I are a pretty good fit. Dean is still going to play a big part in our leadership group and this doesn’t make Dean a poor captain and Temba a good captain. I just felt it was the right fit for me going forward…”

Dropped: SA paceman Lungi Ngidi

Of Ngidi being excluded from the squad, Conrad explains: “It’s quite simple for me, Gerald Coetzee needs a good run. We all know the promise that he holds. Now is as good a time as ever to unleash Gerald…