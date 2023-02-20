Limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma has replaced Dean Elgar as South Africa’s Test captain, while Lungi Ngidi has been axed in favour of Gerald Coetzee.
Those are the two big moves made by new red-ball coach Shukri Conrad ahead of his first Test series in charge of the national team against the West Indies.
The Proteas start their new era in the first Test against the Windies at Centurion Park next week, with Bavuma leading them out and Elgar in tow.
Introducing the new #Proteas Test captain - Temba Bavuma 💪— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 17, 2023
He remains captain of the ODI side while he has opted to relinquish the captaincy of the T20I side. #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/WgsbHhEgss
Of the decision, Conrad explains: “Dean’s done an exceptional job over the last couple of years, this was pretty much my decision. I felt Temba and I are a pretty good fit. Dean is still going to play a big part in our leadership group and this doesn’t make Dean a poor captain and Temba a good captain. I just felt it was the right fit for me going forward…”
Of Ngidi being excluded from the squad, Conrad explains: “It’s quite simple for me, Gerald Coetzee needs a good run. We all know the promise that he holds. Now is as good a time as ever to unleash Gerald…
SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 17, 2023
🏏Temba Bavuma named Test captain
🧢 Tony de Zorzi receives maiden call-up
🔙Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton and Senuran Muthusamy return
Grab your tickets 🎟 ️https://t.co/dTYi2ZE9FI#SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/Wbq3Rz7sNZ
“It’s purely Gerald ahead of Lungi for me right now. That’s why I’ve gone with Gerald.”
Coetzee, 22, is one of two uncapped players in the 15-man squad for the two Tests against the Windies. The other one is none other than Western Province batsman Tony de Zorzi, 25.
Proteas Test squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada and Ryan Rickelton.