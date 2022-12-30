The Proteas got smashed by an innings and 182 runs in the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground yesterday. The defeat means the hosts have wrapped up the three-match series 2-0, after also winning the first Test by six wickets in Brisbane.

Once again South Africa’s batting unit failed to pitch up in the Boxing Day Test - like they did at the Gabba - and were dronk geslaan by the hosts’ bowling attack for 189 in their first innings. 🚨 RESULT | AUSTRALIA WIN BY AN INNINGS AND 182 RUNS



Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne (52) and bowler Marco Jansen (59) added some respectability to that score, as seamer Cameron Green (5/29) ripped through SA's batting lineup. Ouman Dave Warner then showed the South Africans how to bat, scoring 200 to add to Steve Smith's 85 and Alex Carey's 111, as Australia declared on 575/8.

Double ton: Aussie Warner Still, SA couldn’t get their act together with ball in hand and collapsed for 204 in the second innings. Temba Bavuma (65) this time top-scored with Verreynne adding 33, as spinner Nathan Lyon (3/58) did the most damage this time around. Of yet another sorry display, Proteas captain Dean Elgar says: “There aren’t a lot of positives [to take from this match]… the negatives outweigh the positives, it was a pretty weak performance in conditions I felt were in favour of really good Test cricket. I am pretty disappointed on how things ended up.”