The Blitzboks missed out on claiming fifth place at the Hong Kong Sevens on Sunday, after another swak weekend as they sukkel to secure their place at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Earlier on Sunday, the Blitzboks were beaten 10-7 by Fiji in the Cup quarterfinals, before they smashed the USA by 38-7 to book their place in the playoff final with Los Pumas.

The #Blitzboks made a massive step up at the #HK7s this weekend and came very close to claiming fifth spot - more here: https://t.co/Sn7cQ4LFki 💔#BlitzIgnite pic.twitter.com/CJc6N0236u — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) April 2, 2023

The Blitzbokke qualified for the quarterfinals at the Far East tournament with two victories from their three Pool D games.

On Friday, they beat Ireland by 14-7, and followed that up with a kwaai 26-17 win over Kenya in their final pool clash, but log-leaders New Zealand – who beat Fiji in the final – proved too strong early on Saturday, winning a tight encounter by 12-7.