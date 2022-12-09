South Africa’s rugby franchise teams take the first step in their quest to completely dominate Europe in the Champions Cup tomorrow. 📔 Dobbo's Diary: Our Head Coach looks ahead to the challenge that awaits the team in their Heineken Champions Cup debut in Clermont-Ferrand on Saturday. #iamastormer #dhldelivers https://t.co/r66PkHJtyH — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) December 8, 2022 Joining the competition which pits the eight best teams of the United Rugby Championship against the eight best teams from England and France, SA will officially kick off their “Heineken Cup” conquest at 3pm when Siya Kolisi and his Sharks welcome England’s Harlequins to Durban.

Witness history in the making.



🏉: Cell C Sharks vs Harlequins

📆: 10 December

⏰: 15H00

📍: Hollywoodbets Kings Park

🎟️: https://t.co/mSRAOvNeY9#FearTheFin #HeinekenChampionsCup #SHAvHAR pic.twitter.com/hRCbYrFx70 — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) December 6, 2022 Following the Sharks match, the Stormers face France’s Clermont at 5.15pm, before the Bulls, also in France, lock horns with Lyon at 7pm. The 24 teams are divided into two pools - with the Bulls and Sharks in Pool A and the Stormers in Pool B. The teams have then been further divided into tiers. Tier 1 represents the top two teams from each region - in the case of the URC, it’s the Stormers and the Bulls who contested last year’s final.

The two URC Tier 1 teams have been split - the Bulls in Pool A and the Stormers in Pool B. They will then get to play the Tier 4 teams - teams who finished seventh and eighth in their leagues - in their respective pools, with Tiers 3 and 4 locking horns. The teams, however, won’t play teams from their own league. As an example, the Stormers are in Pool B alongside Clermont, La Rochelle, Leicester Tigers, London Irish, Montpellier, Munster, Northampton Saints, Wales, Sale Sharks, Toulouse and Ulster and will only play Clermont (seventh in the Top 14 last season) and London Irish (eighth in England) home and away.

After that first round, the top eight of each pool will advance to the playoffs, with the bottom eight dropping down to the second-tier Challenge Cup where SA are represented by the Lions and Cheetahs. The Sharks (a Tier 3 team) will face Harlequins and Bordeaux-Begles, while the Bulls will lock horns with Lyon and Exeter Chiefs. CHAMPIONS CUP FIXTURES

Tonight: London Irish v Montpellier (10pm) Tomorrow: Sharks v Harlequins, Racing 92 v Leinster (both 3pm), Clermont v Stormer, Gloucester v Bordeaux-Begles (both 5.15pm), Bulls v Lyon, La Rochelle v Northampton Saints (both 7.30pm), Castres v Exeter Chiefs (10pm). Sunday: Sale Sharks v Ulster (3pm), Munster v Toulouse, Saracens v Edinburgh (both 5.15pm),