And come on Tuesday in Dharamsala, they have a point to prove as they cross swords with the country of their birth.

There are no fewer than seven South African-born players in the Netherlands Cricket World Cup squad.

One of those players, Roelof van der Merwe, is an ex-Protea, who at the age of 38 is still going strong.

Asked what keeps him going, the ex-Titans allrounder says: “I think for me obviously competing, I love competing, so I think that helps me stay fit, stay hungry for the game. I just love playing the game and competing against other teams and other players.”

Cape cricket fans might remember Sybrand Engelbrecht, who played for Western Province and South Africa at junior level, while Colin Ackermann, Ryan Klein, Stephan Myburgh, Brandon Glover and Wesley Barresi all are chomping at the bit to play on Tuesday, as Netherlands hunt for a first win in three outings in India.