Proteas batter Reeza Hendricks reckons sensible batting can help South Africa clinch a 2-1 series win in Tuesday’s third and final T20I against the West Indies at the Wanderers (6pm). Following a memorable record 259-run chase in Sunday’s six-wicket victory at Centurion Park to tie up the series, South Africa’s tails are up.

A T20I record of 517 aggregate runs were scored, with a format record of 81 boundaries, including at T20I high of 35 sixes, were launched in a batting fest.



Hendricks (68 off 28 balls) and opening partner Quinton de Kock (100 off 44) also combined to smash a record 102-run Power Play total (after six overs) by a Full Member in men's T20Is.



8 November 2013 - maiden ODI century 💯

23 January 2016 - maiden Test century 💯

26 March 2023 - maiden T20I century 💯#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/4BxSGB1PGT — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 27, 2023 And the righthander warns that they don’t have to slog their way from the get-go to get amongst the runs again at the Bullring.

He says: “T20 cricket allows for normal cricket shots - you don’t have to go out there and swing from ball one. “T20 still allows for good cricket. Everyone who contributed played good shots - it wasn’t a case of slogging.” Hendricks is confident the batting line-up will be ready to kick on in Tuesday’s clash, saying: “We never doubted ourselves at any stage.