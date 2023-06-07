It’s 1-1 in the 50-over series between South Africa ‘A’ and their Sri Lankan hosts after captain Tony de Zorzi and his manskappe went down by seven wickets on Tuesday. South Africa won the first match by four wickets over the weekend, but couldn’t emulate their heroics on Tuesday in Palekelle.

De Zorzi won the toss and decided that his team would bat first. It proved to be the wrong decision, as South Africa crumbled to 175 all out inside 44 overs. RESULT | SRI LANKA 'A' WON BY 7 WICKETS 🚨



🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 175 all out in 43.2 overs(G. Coetzee 77 | T. Stubbs 59)

🇱![CDATA[]]>🇰 178/3 in 29 overs (L. Williams 1/25)



📸 SLC#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/awdmCgjJPz — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 6, 2023 De Zorzi (4) was one of the top order batsmen who failed, with Jordan Hermann (1), Matthew Breetzke (14), Zubayr Hamza (2) and Kyle Verreynne (0) all failing miserably. If it wasn’t for the efforts of Tristan Stubbs (59) and surprisingly fast bowler Gerald Coetzee with his 77 off 89 balls, the score would have been a lot less.