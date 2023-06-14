South Africa ‘A’ imploded lelik against Sri Lanka on the second day of their four-day match in Pallekele on Tuesday, bowled out for just 131 runs in their first innings.
After the hosts scored 325 in the first day, South Africa started their first innings on Tuesday morning and were simply wiped out by their hosts, with spinner Lakshitha Manasinghe (5/19) being the destroyer in chief.
For South Africa, only Matthew Breetzke (59*) provided some resistance as their hele batting lineup collapsed.
STUMPS | DAY 2 🏏— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 13, 2023
🇱![CDATA[]]>🇰 Sri Lanka 'A' 3⃣2⃣5⃣ all out
🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 SA 'A' 1⃣3⃣1⃣ all out
Matthew Breetzke - 5⃣9⃣*
SA 'A' trail by 1⃣9⃣4⃣ runs
📸 SLC#SLAvSAA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/Dr5iiZFLFo
Opener Jordan Hermann (0) was the first to go with the second ball of the innings, with captain Tony de Zorzi (9) following shortly afterwards.
Keegan Petersen (19), Tristan Stubbs (0), Sinethemba Qeshile (4) and Dewald Brevis (16) also didn’t trouble the scorers much, as SA finished 194 runs behind before stumps were called.