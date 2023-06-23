South Africa ‘A’s’ final match of their tour to Sri Lanka ended in a draw on Thursday, with Tony de Zorzi and his teammates losing the two-match four-day series 1-0.
After going down in the first four-day match by 160 runs, South Africa were set a winning target of 324 runs on the final day and ended on 156/4.
Earlier in the match, South Africa had a four-run first-innings lead after scoring 294 runs all out in reply to Sri Lanka’s 290.
RESULT | MATCH DRAWN
Sri Lanka 'A' claim the 2-match series, 1-0
The hosts then klapped a hele 327/3 in their second innings, with Minod Bhanuka scoring 130 and Pasindu Sooriyabandara 113 not out.
Chasing an impossible winning target on Thursday, Matthew Breetzke scored 38 and his opening partner and captain De Zorzi 35, as South Africa needed a further 168 when stumps were called.
SA won the 50-over series 2-1.