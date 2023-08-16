It will be wicketkeeper trials for the Proteas national team when they face Australia in the three-match T20I series on home soil later this month. Regular glovemen Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen are sitting out the 20-over series alongside David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

And that means coach Rob Walter will play with a new keeper against the Baggy Greens. PROTEAS SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



🧢 Dewald Brevis receives maiden ODI and T20I call-up

🧢 Donovan Ferreira, Gerald Coetzee and Matthew Breetzke secure T20I nod



🏏 Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada are rested for the #KFCT20Iseries

Of who exactly that player will be, Walter says: "We're gonna give guys an opportunity to take the gloves. "We've got [Tristan] Stubbs, [Matthew] Breetzke and [Donavan] Ferreira, we're not going to settle on one person for now and we might spread that load a little bit."