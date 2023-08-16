It will be wicketkeeper trials for the Proteas national team when they face Australia in the three-match T20I series on home soil later this month.
Regular glovemen Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen are sitting out the 20-over series alongside David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.
And that means coach Rob Walter will play with a new keeper against the Baggy Greens.
PROTEAS SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 14, 2023
🧢 Dewald Brevis receives maiden ODI and T20I call-up
🧢 Donovan Ferreira, Gerald Coetzee and Matthew Breetzke secure T20I nod
🏏 Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada are rested for the #KFCT20Iseries… pic.twitter.com/Iho5Nxqeus
Of who exactly that player will be, Walter says: “We’re gonna give guys an opportunity to take the gloves.
“We’ve got [Tristan] Stubbs, [Matthew] Breetzke and [Donavan] Ferreira, we’re not going to settle on one person for now and we might spread that load a little bit.”
As the Proteas gear up for the 50-over World Cup in India later this year, the trio of youngsters would undoubtedly be eager to impress against an Aussie side that will give them a good indication of their readiness for international cricket.
Walter explains: “It’s never an easy game against Australia, which is great for us. It’s the best test for our debutants to go out against quality opposition.
“We are looking forward to a really strong series. They’ve got quality cricketers coming out and also some young guys. It’s gonna be a helluva series and we couldn’t ask for better preparation – especially for our younger guys.”