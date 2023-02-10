Pretoria Capitals star Rilee Rossouw is hoping they saved the best for last ahead of Saturday’s 4.30pm SA20 final at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Rossouw and his teammates became the first team to book their place in the final when they beat Paarl Royals by 29 runs in their semifinal clash at the Joburg venue on Wednesday night.

Rossouw put in a Man of the Match performance, scoring 56 runs off 41 balls to help his team to 153/8 in their 20 overs.



His contribution did not stop there, as he was also given the ball to chuck a few offies. Rossouw then got the prize wicket of Eoin Morgan, caught by Kusal Mendis at deep point for 19 as the Capitals bowled out the Royals for just 124 runs to set up a meeting with the winner of Thursday night's match between the Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Centurion Park.