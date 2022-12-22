Proteas middle-order batsman Khaya Zondo says the Proteas must keer for their wickets in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne. After losing the first Test at the Gabba inside two days by six wickets on a wicket that was deemed “below average” by the International Cricket Council after heavily favouring fast bowlers, Zondo says he just wants a Test that lasts more than two days.

Zondo, 32, made his Test debut against England in September at the Oval in a match that was also done in a little over two days. The Gabba pitch has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield monitoring process.



Details ⬇️https://t.co/Y40BXAc23n — ICC (@ICC) December 20, 2022 With the first two days raining out, England beat South Africa by nine wickets in the first session of the fifth day. His second Test was the one at the Gabba, where Zondo scored an unbeaten 36 in the second innings after going out for a duck in the first, SA scored 152 and 99 in their two innings.

🚨 RESULT | AUSTRALIA WIN BY 6 WICKETS



A spirited effort with the ball in the second innings - led by Kagiso Rabada's 4/13), however, there were just not enough runs on the board as the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the series#AUSvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/8wcqf6qEtD — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 18, 2022 Zondo, the son of chief justice Ray, does not expect a similar pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground next week, but says they must be prepared for anything. Of what he took away from the Gabba Test, Zondo says: “The one thing I’ve learnt just being around the team is that Test cricket played in-between stumps - the guys are testing your technique. “It’s a matter of just making sure you defend your stumps…” South Africa’s batsmen have struggled to do so in the five-day game of late, with Zondo’s advice being: “It’s just a matter of applying ourselves. We have to get really focused, make sure that we are present at the crease all the time.